Jockey Jason Maskiell is returning to Tasmania for the first time since a serious injury to ride in a race he would dearly love to win at Elwick on Sunday.
Maskiell will ride promising four-year-old Dantes, part-owned by his father Stephen, in the Vale Dean Holland Class 1 Handicap.
Like all jockeys, Maskiell was good friends with Holland who was tragically killed in a race fall at Donald on Monday.
"I'm really happy that Dantes is in Dean's race and it would be great to win it, especially on a horse trained by Scott Brunton," Maskiell said.
Brunton also had a close association with Holland who rode many big-race winners for the trainer including Banca Mo, Hellova Street, Mandela Effect, Lady Pluck and Lander Dollar.
Dantes has raced only three times for a win and two placings and will carry the steadier of 61kg.
"He should run well - I've never ridden for Dad before so, if he doesn't, it could be my first ride for him and my last," Maskiell joked.
The jockey's only other ride on Sunday will be on the Brunton-trained Ivoryman in the Rating 62 Handicap.
"The main reason I was coming home was to ride a two-year-old (Al Maximus) for my brother Kyle and aunty Tanya (Hanson) in the Sires Produce," Maskiell said.
"But the conditions of the race weren't what they thought and he only got 56kg.
"I can't do that weight at the moment after having almost four months off."
Maskiell was sidelined after being dislodged on the way to the barriers at Kyneton in December.
"I thought it was a pretty innocent fall but it turned out to be probably my worst one yet and it's taken a while to get over it," the jockey said.
"I had a compressed fracture of my T5 and T10 vertebrae and hairline fractures in my T9 and T10.
"I came back for one ride at Pakenham (in mid-February) but hadn't had a scan and it wasn't right - there was still too much inflammation."
Maskiell eventually returned to the saddle four weeks ago and has been steadily building up his workload and reducing his weight.
"I had 18 rides last week but it's been a bit quieter this week after missing six rides on Tuesday when the races were called off," he said.
"I'm walking around now at 59kg but hopefully I can get that down to 57.5kg."
Horses owned by the late Paul Geard and his wife Elizabeth will continue racing, at least for the short term, and could pick up the feature double at Elwick.
Geegees Down South will contest the $50,000 Sires Produce and Geegees Gemstone the $50,000 3YO Autumn Classic.
Paul Geard raced a big team of gallopers with his wife from 1999 until his death in March. He usually had about 50 horses in work and 160 on his books.
His family has made it known that Mrs Geard will continue racing their horses for the time being.
Geegees Down South won the $50,000 Tasbred 2YO at Mowbray on Good Friday at his second start.
Although the margin was only narrow, trainer Stuart Gandy was well satisfied with the Wordsmith colt's effort.
"He's still learning his craft but he's a nice horse and I think he'll make the grade," Gandy said.
"He's probably not a two-year-old but he's doing the right things at the right time."
The same day that Geegees Down South won in a photo-finish, Geegees Gemstone went down in another tight finish in the $50,000 Tasbred 3YO. He ran third to Muscle Up, who is now spelling, and Alvarinho, who will be one of his main rivals again this week.
Hall Of Fame harness trainer Neville Webberley used to say that the best horses in his stable were the ones that ran a minor placing every week. They kept earning prizemoney but never went up in class.
Webberley would no doubt have been happy to train Moneys No Issue who's had five seconds and a third from his past six starts.
The gelding is in fact trained by Chris Howlett and gets his chance to break through at Mowbray on Sunday night. He has drawn barrier three and should be in the firing line all the way.
Howlett also has strong claims with his only other runner, Iden Black Prince, who has drawn the pole in the Trainers Encouragement Pace.
Like Moneys No Issue, he will be driven by the trainer's son Matthew who scored his 100th career win earlier this month.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
