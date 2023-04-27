St Patrick's College students will embrace the rock n' roll teachings of Dewey Finn, as they perform the high energy modern classic School of Rock: The Musical in May.
Based on the 2003 hit film, the musical revolves around a wannabe rock star who's luck takes a turn when he poses as his substitute teacher flatmate Ned Schneebly, and discovers the straight-A students in his care are clueless about rock n' roll.
Written by Julian Fellows and with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show is for children and adults alike.
Producer Hannah McCarthy-Oliver said being involved in School of Rock was a pleasure.
"The cast and crew are dedicated and super talented," Ms Oliver said.
"Never have I encountered a community who values musical theatre like this one, we can't wait to share the fruits of our labour with the Tasmanian community."
Student Alex Jarman, who's taking the lead role of Dewey Finn, said it was loads of fun playing the character.
"Playing Dewey has been wonderful, it's the role of a lifetime," Jarman said.
"It's hard work and you sure sweat a lot."
St Patrick's College principal Liz Illingworth said as a mum of a student who was involved in productions, she understood the benefits students received from being involved in opportunities like School of Rock.
"Just to look at the students' faces says everything," Mrs Illingworth said.
School of Rock: The Musical hits the stage May 3 to 5 at the Princess Theatre. Tickets are available at theatrenorth.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
