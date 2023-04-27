A celebration of astronomy and science fiction is coming to QVMAG at Inveresk, hosted by astronomer and planetarium officer Chris Arkless.
From sci-fi cosplay to spacecraft building, space lovers will enjoy plenty of entertainment.
Mr Arkless said the idea was to explore the lines between science fiction and reality.
"It was suggested I do a talk on the possibilities of some of that science fiction actually being close to reality," Mr Arkless said.
In a Q+A session, Mr Arkless will explore the possibilities of life on other planets titled Are we alone in the Universe?
"Either we're alone in this vast universe, which would be pretty hard to imagine, or there's other life and intelligent life out there."
"We haven't found a peep out of anyone, and that's a problem...we've been looking, we've been listening, and nothing yet; it should be noisy out there."
He said the planetarium allowed people to explore their curiosities about the cosmos.
"People that are curious have looked up and had to think about what they're seeing, and they realize that they're on this tiny lump of rock, orbiting around a star," Mr Arkless said.
"It's a pretty awe-inspiring thought to get yourself out into the cosmos like that."
Mr Arkless said there was a range of shows on at the planetarium.
"Every show, we have a live night sky portion which explains what's going on in the sky tonight," he said.
He said people could expect to learn and have fun at QVMadness next week.
"We've got art events, cosplay, craft making and of course the Q+A of are we alone," Mr Arkless said.
QVMadness kicks off May 4, with bookings for Mr Arkless' Q+A available on Eventbrite.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
