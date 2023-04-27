The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sci-fi and reality merge at QVMadness next week

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astronomer and planetarium officer at QVMAG Chris Arkless. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Astronomer and planetarium officer at QVMAG Chris Arkless. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A celebration of astronomy and science fiction is coming to QVMAG at Inveresk, hosted by astronomer and planetarium officer Chris Arkless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.