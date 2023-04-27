The Tasmanian State League's two best rucks will duel on Saturday as North Launceston host Clarence.
Bombers co-captain Alex Lee and Kangaroo Sam Green were both named in the 2022 team of the year, with their match-up an intriguing subplot to the overall contest.
"They're completely different ruckmen but they both have their strengths," North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"Alex is probably the best tap ruck in the league and Sam adds another midfielder to Clarence's mix so we'll just be really trying to help Alex around the ground because obviously Sam's got that leg speed.
"Hopefully Alex can really dominate the air and give us first use and get it forward - we've got some dangerous forwards so we want to give them a chance to get a score on the board."
Lee had a massive 66 hit-outs in round one, followed by 37 in round two, while Green has started the season by collecting 17 and 30 disposals.
Cox-Goodyer is wary of Clarence's line-up, with the Kangaroos sitting at 2-0 having defeated the reigning premiers Launceston last week. North have gone down to both of last year's grand finalists in their first two games.
"Between them and Kingborough, they're obviously the teams to beat without question," he said.
"They've just got a great system, they're well-coached, they've got a great age demographic of young 20s and mid 20s so they're poised [for success] and they play a really exciting brand of footy and move it fast and have a crack."
The Kangaroos have a potent key forward mix of former Melbourne Demon Colin Garland, Noah Holmes and Bryce Alomes.
At the other end, North Launceston will be looking to make the most of their attack, with entries into their forward line a key focus this week after a nine-goal loss to Kingborough a fortnight ago.
"We've been opening ourselves up with our ball movement forward, not giving ourselves a chance to defend our forward entries and the ball's just been leaving our forward half way too easily," Cox-Goodyer said.
"So we've really been working on the way we've been going forward and being able to keep it in our forward half for longer.
"We're not quite blessed with the foot skills out of our back half just yet - hopefully, as the year progresses, we find a system."
The Bombers have made three changes for the clash, welcoming back leaders Connor Young and Fletcher Bennett while young gun Max Roney makes his debut.
An elite runner, Roney suffered an injury while playing for the Devils and will come back through North Launceston's senior side - following in the footsteps of his father Nick, who was awarded with life membership last year.
Clarence have made two changes with Ollie Preshaw and Brendan Hay coming in for Luke Swinton and Mitch Anderton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.