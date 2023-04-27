The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW Premier: OLs to face Bridgenorth in top of the ladder clash

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 27 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Launcestonians' Brooke Morris during her side's opening weekend win against Old Scotch. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Old Launcestonians' Brooke Morris during her side's opening weekend win against Old Scotch. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Old Launcestonians and Bridgenorth will play the headline act in round two of the NTFAW premier division with the competition's first and second-placed teams set to battle it out at Invermay Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.