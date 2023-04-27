Old Launcestonians and Bridgenorth will play the headline act in round two of the NTFAW premier division with the competition's first and second-placed teams set to battle it out at Invermay Park.
Both teams have been in fine form in the first two matches - OLs were too strong for Old Scotch and the Parrots outlasted South Launceston - with both teams claiming big wins against the Blues.
OLs coach Abbey Green is pumped for the clash. "It's really exciting for the competition to see first and second go up against each other," she said.
"We know that they're extremely strong and physical, it's going to be exciting to test where we're at and where they're at, so we're looking forward to the day."
Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams believed the two squads have similar strengths. "Like us, they're very even, they bat fairly deep, which means they'll give us a contest right across the ground," he said.
"Everyone will be there to play their role for both sides and it'll be the team that can execute on the day."
Ahead of the contest - which last season saw their three matches all finish with single-figure margins - both teams will be making changes.
Captain Macenzi Lloyd, co-vice-captain Jessica Jamieson, Izzy Maskell, Dana Lester and Ashlea Mawer will all be out for OLs, with Poppy Loane and Chelsea Poke set to make their debut.
While for the Parrots, Courtney Grice's broken finger will see her out of action, with Emily McCarthy likely to come in for her debut.
Elsewhere, Old Scotch will be hosting Launceston in a Friday night clash to kick off round two.
The Thistles rebounded nicely in their match against Scottsdale, winning by 22 points following their opening weekend defeat by the exact same margin at the hands of OLs.
The Blues continue to gather plenty of experience with their new-look squad and they will be hoping to learn from their tough 92-point defeat also against OLs.
Also in action are Scottsdale and South Launceston who face each other on Saturday with both clubs searching for their first win of 2023.
Neither club took to the field on the opening weekend, meaning they have each only played one match, with the Magpies falling short against the Thistles while the Bulldogs gave the Parrots an almighty scare in their first match in the premier division following promotion.
The match gets under way at 10:25am at Scottsdale Recreation Ground.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
