Launceston will have to tap into their young resources following the two-week suspension of Sam Foley.
The defender was referred to the match review officer for intentionally striking the head of Clarence's William Busch, with the offence graded as medium impact and high contact.
The 2022 Rodney Eade Medallist and best on ground player in the development league grand final was offered three weeks before an early guilty plea downgraded the charge.
Foley will miss matches against Kingborough and Lauderdale, with Launceston having the bye this weekend.
The Lauderdale and North Hobart Anzac Day clash featured two reportable offences, with Ed Stanley and Jack McCulloch coming under the ire of the MRO.
Lauderdale's Stanley entered a guilty plea for a dangerous tackle, earning a one-week ban, while North Hobart's Jack McCulloch accepted a reprimand for abusive language towards or in relation to an umpire.
