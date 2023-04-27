Greater Northern Raiders and Mowbray bowler Ben Spinks will represent the Australian Indigenous team in an upcoming tour of Vanuatu.
The 22-year-old found out about his promotion due to a squad member's injury earlier this week and joins fellow Tasmanians Brandon Kopper, Anita Silver and Guy Grey (cultural advisor).
"It's going to be a great opportunity for me - it's definitely going to be the highest level of cricket I've ever played in my career," Spinks said.
"It's very humbling to be not only just playing cricket for Australia but also representing my community and lutruwita and the Palawa people."
The Australian men's and women's teams will play four T20 matches against the Vanuatu national sides as the tour runs from May 3 to 10.
Spinks' promotion comes off the back of a strong campaign at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships, where the accountant hit a six off the final ball of the semi-final to send Tasmania into the decider.
"[The footage] has got a fair run, especially with family - they can't stop watching it," he said.
"It was a pretty special moment for the whole team and to make the grand final was something the Tassie team hadn't done for a long time.
"It's always a great experience to go over there to the Red Centre [Alice Springs] and have everyone representing your mobs, I've been going for three years now and the main thing I try to take out of it is to learn something new every time you go.
"We're all there for cricket at the end of the day but it's always good to learn more about your history and I think Guy Gray does a good job of bringing that cultural side of things for our team."
The tall pace bowler grew up on the North-West Coast, playing senior cricket for the Burnie Hurricanes before moving to Launceston in year 11 to pursue study and sporting opportunities with Scotch Oakburn and Mowbray.
Spinks went through the Cricket Tasmania pathway, representing the North-West Lightning from under-13s to under-16s before earning a spot in the state's under-19 team in 2019.
He earned his spot in the Greater Northern Raiders either side of that national carnival and split his cricket between the Cricket Tasmania Premier League program and Mowbray last season.
Mowbray captain Luke Scott was proud of his teammate for his national call-up.
"The opportunity ahead for Ben will continue to further his cricket and gain invaluable experience with the Australian side," Scott said.
"It is great reward for not only his season with us and the Raiders but a strong carnival in the Northern Territory with a couple of match-winning performances for Tassie.
"The Mowbray Cricket Club are very proud of Ben and can't wait to see how he goes whilst on tour."
Spinks thanked his family for their sacrifices up until this point as well as his friends, teammates and coaches who have helped him grow as a cricketer.
