Mowbray's Ben Spinks called up to Australian Indigenous squad

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Australian Indigenous team representative Ben Spinks sends one down for Greater Northern Raiders. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Greater Northern Raiders and Mowbray bowler Ben Spinks will represent the Australian Indigenous team in an upcoming tour of Vanuatu.

