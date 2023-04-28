The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tasmania dominates in 2023 Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 29 2023 - 11:44am, first published April 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation Dinner. Picture supplied
The 2022 Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards Gala Presentation Dinner. Picture supplied

Northern Tasmania has once again dominated the 2023 Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards, with 12 finalists in this prestigious awards list hailing from the North of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.