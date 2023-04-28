Northern Tasmania has once again dominated the 2023 Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards, with 12 finalists in this prestigious awards list hailing from the North of the state.
In a remarkable display of talent, 11 of the 12 finalists reside in Northern Tasmania while one grew up in Launceston before moving to Hobart for university.
The finalists will be presented at the Awards Gala Presentation Dinner held at Wrest Point on May 12, with each category winner receiving $2500 and a trophy.
One of the 10 category winners will be selected as the Premier's Young Achiever of the Year and will receive an additional $2000 from the Tasmanian State Government and a state trophy.
Djuker Hart, 30, of Invermay, Dental South First Nations People Achievement Award and Spirit of Tasmania Tourism and Hospitality Award.
Jamie Graham-Blair, 28, of Launceston (currently residing in Tranmere), Dental South First Nations People Achievement Award.
Ben Dudman, 25, of Westbury, First National Real Estate Leadership Award.
Archie Payne, 13, of Norwood, Heather & Christopher Chong Community Service & Volunteering Award.
Ebony Smith, 22, of Launceston, Heather & Christopher Chong Community Service & Volunteering Award.
Hamish McKenzie, 18, of Newstead, Motors Tasmania Sports Award.
Izzy Flint, 20, of Summerhill, Motors Tasmania Sports Award.
Sarah Wells, 29, of Launceston, Spirit of Tasmania Tourism and Hospitality Award.
Courtney Hill, 27, of Riverside, and business, Dare Darlin, Strategic Alliance Small Business Achiever Award.
Lam Tran Phuong Vo, 24, of Launceston, and Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant, Strategic Alliance Small Business Achiever Award.
Ruthy Hernandez, 29, of Launceston, and Healthfulness by Ruthy, Strategic Alliance Small Business Achiever Award.
