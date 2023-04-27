Tasmania is not alone in suffering a teacher shortage, the state's Education Minister Roger Jaensch says.
On Wednesday, Mr Jaensch responded to Australian Teachers Union estimates of 80 classroom teacher job vacancies in state schools.
He said every education department and every school around the country was struggling to get the coverage that was needed for the full year.
"This is something we're watching very closely," Mr Jaensch said.
"We've had campaigns out there to seek to attract people into the teaching profession, we're working with universities on ways to compress the education and qualification of new teachers coming in.
"We've also put out an expression of interest process throughout our Department of Education workforce to find people who may be qualified as teachers who are not working in our schools right now."
He said a recent agreement with the AEU would not only increase wages, but provide more support into classrooms.
"We're using every lever we can to ensure that we're making use of the people we've got , the teachers we've got better, while we're competing, like every other sector in our economy right now, for the bright people at early stages of their career to join our teaching workforce," he said.
AEU Tasmania president David Genford said the union was deeply concerned by the high level of teacher and principal job vacancies in Tasmania.
He said it was caused by "chronic" underfunding of public education by the state government.
"This has resulted in growing teacher attrition and burnout, as educators struggle to meet the demands of growing class sizes, complexity of student cohorts and increasing administrative tasks," Mr Genford said.
"Without adequate support and resources, Tasmania's dedicated and passionate teachers continue to be forced out of the profession or into extended absence from injury, leaving state schools with critical staff shortages."
He called on the state government to address the crisis immediately.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
