4 Bed | 2 Bath | 5 Car
Pairing period opulence with contemporary brilliance, this amazing property offers panoramic city, river and mountain views.
Located in the most exclusive and tightly held pocket of Trevallyn, this landmark Victorian residence boasts a grand facade that has been impeccably maintained and is complimented by manicured gardens.
Bushby Creese's George Bushby said this is a property that combines incredible views, an impeccably maintained home and a tiered backyard that ensures plenty of flat usable space.
"The condition of this property is incredible. It's been owned by a builder for the past 16 years and has been meticulously maintained while keeping all those iconic features from the era," George said.
"Add to that you have both incredible views and a spacious usable yard, and it makes it a really unique offering.
Comprising of four bedrooms, all generous in size, the master bedroom features incredible views.
The award-winning kitchen includes imported Brown Emperador marble benchtops, Italian porcelain tiles and an expansive butler's pantry.
Showcasing refined grace and elegance through superbly crafted authentic period features and bespoke finishes, this residence features Baltic pine boards, ornate fireplaces, archways, hand crafted chandeliers, wide hallways, soaring ceilings and palatially portioned rooms throughout.
Externally the home continues to impress. Set on 1,579sqm (approx.) of usable land, it comprises a completely transformed yard offering multiple flat grass areas, multiple paved outdoor entertaining areas, a cubby house with power and a toilet plus a veggie garden.
Designed with functionality in mind, this residence offers easy access with ample off street parking options including a lock up garage and double carport, as well as a double access circular driveway - a rarity to find in this area.
Extra features include:
This residence is ideally located only a five minute walk to the Launceston Cataract Gorge and the Launceston CBD.
Homes of this calibre, in this area, rarely come to market so don't delay booking your inspection today.
