touch of frost

Broad beans are hardy, frost tolerant vegetables that appreciate cool growing conditions when daytime temperatures are around 16-18 degrees and night temperatures are lower so now is the time to start planting these easy-to-grow legumes.
The most common colour of the pea shaped flowers is white with black markings but there are varieties with chocolate and crimson flowers.
Plant in an open, sunny position in well-drained soil that has had plenty of compost incorporated into it, ideally where tomatoes have just finished growing.
Like most plants with greyish leaves, broad beans respond well to lime so sprinkle some dolemite lime at the rate of about 125 grams a square metre to the soil before planting.
Broad beans make their own nitrogen so avoid fertilisers that are high in nitrogen.
An application of sulphate of potash at the rate of one tablespoon a square metre, watered in well, would also be beneficial at this time.
Soak seeds in water for a few hours then sow directly into the soil planting two beans, in pairs, 15 centimetres apart in double rows, 30 centimetres apart.
Space the double rows at least one metre apart to allow air to circulate to minimise fungal diseases.
Water in at planting then don't water again until two open leaves are visible as over-watering may rot the seeds.
The growing plants are easily damaged by strong winds so have some type of support for them.
Stakes driven into the ground at metre spacings on both sides of the double rows with a couple of strands of strong twine around the entire bed should hold the plants upright.
There are dwarf varieties of beans if you prefer to grow these.
If you pinch out the top growth after the first flowers have set pods it will encourage further pods to set.
When harvest begins pick regularly to encourage continuous cropping.
Good companion plants for broad beans include kale, lettuce, carrots, celery, pansies, marigolds and nasturtiums. Avoid planting near beetroot, onions, garlic, kohlrabi, sunflowers and Jerusalem artichokes.
Other frost tolerant vegetables that are fairly easy to grow and supply the kitchen with vegetables in the coming months include broccoli, kale, turnips, swedes and kohlrabi.
The purple sprouting broccoli and purple kale contain the pigment anthocyanin that gives them their vibrant red or purple colour enabling them to be more tolerant of cold weather and rots caused by winter rains.
The turnip once thought of as old fashioned is making a comeback and is one of those vegetables that improves with flavour when exposed to frosts.
The young roots are sweet and tender when cooked while the leaves can be eaten in the same way as spinach.
Another root vegetable is the swede, a cross between a turnip and a type of cabbage with a purple and cream, mild, tasting bulb.
Kohlrabi is another bulb shaped vegetable from the brassica family with a crisp, crunchy texture.
The swollen stem varies in shape from almost round to a flattened globe with green-white to red-purple outer skin colourings.
Choose a sunny position to grow these brassicas in a bed that hasn't previously grown another brassica crop as this helps to reduce the occurrence of soil borne diseases.
May 6: North-West Lilium Society meeting, Penguin Baptist Centre,130 Ironcliffe Road, 10am. Visitors welcome.
May 16: Australian Plants Society Tasmania North meeting, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 7.30pm. Ian Bleyden will speak on Plant Evolution. Visitors welcome.
May 17: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, Launceston 7.30pm. All welcome.
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. Team rooms open 9.30am to 4pm.
