Students braved the rain at the NHSSA Athletics Division 1 carnival at St Leonards on Thursday with a total of seven records broken throughout the day.
Riverside High School's Izzy Wing broke two records on Thursday, with the year 10 student running the 100-metre sprint in just 12.24 seconds before also breaking the 200m record - by more than a second - with a time of 25.37.
It was a terrific day for Exeter High School with Avery Thomas and Cammi Thomas both setting new standards.
Avery improved the year 10 boys' discus throw record by 0.28m with his 35.98 effort while Cammi was prolific. The year seven student was arguably best on the day after she set new records in the girls' 100m, triple jump, high jump and long jump.
Division 2 gets under way on Friday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
