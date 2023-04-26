A project that once brought the stories of those buried at Longford's Christ Church graveyard to life has been briefly revived for the 2023 National Trust Heritage Festival.
Voices from the Grave, presented by Northern Midlands Council, is a dramatisation of the lives of two convicts who are buried in Longford.
The project arose from research conducted by Professor Henry Reynolds, a historian at the University of Tasmania.
The Longford and Launceston area had large properties which had been granted to wealthy settlers, Professor Reynolds said.
However, there was little recognition of the role played by convicts who provided the labour for those properties.
Professor Reynolds' research was transformed into a dramatisation by former ABC journalist Anne Fitzgerald.
For the original project, Ms Fitzgerald created scripted dialogues for actors which were performed at the cemetery beside the gravestone of a convict.
She also used her background in radio to create recordings. The two convicts that were chosen were Mary Ann Wise and Zimram Youram.
Mary Ann is buried alongside her husband Richard Wise whose many descendants populated the new colony in Tasmania.
Zimram Youram is believed to be a Muslim man from Hyderabad, India. He was convicted of a crime in Cornwall and transported to New South Wales in 1791.
He then found himself in Norfolk Island and was granted a pardon after helping with the closing down of the settlement.
Youram lived in the Longford area for around 35 years before being robbed and murdered by two men.
Stuart Loone, the actor who voiced Zimram Youram, said that he felt a connection to the project because it related to his own ancestry.
Like Zimram Youram, Mr Loone also had ancestors on Norfolk Island. Additionally, Mr Loone is a descendant of Mary Ann Wise whose story was voiced by his wife Jane Johnson.
Performing in a cemetery was a "profound experience" and the connection that the actors had with the audience was intimate and conversational, he said.
The stories of the convicts were "extraordinary," Ms Fitzgerald said.
In transforming this work into a dramatisation, she brought out not just the convict perspective, but also the perspective of the church and state who were in charge, as well the First Nations people who were living alongside but also in conflict with settlers and convicts.
"We were trying to inspire curiosity about more than what they wore and what they ate and what they lived in, to understand that these people lived at a massive crossroads and a clash of cultures, worldviews and perspectives," Ms Fitzgerald said.
Audiences can now experience the recordings made by Ms Fitzgerald on Thursday 27 April at 7pm at Christ Church cemetery.
