Patient transport scheme not available to all

MY faith in the Tasmanian Government and health system has just sunk to an all-time low.
My son was recently seen by a visiting surgeon from Melbourne (through the LGH), and told he needed surgery at the Royal Children's Hospital very soon.
As the waiting list is over 150 children he recommended if we have private health cover to use it as we did not have the luxury of time to wait.
I applied for travel assistance through Patient Travel Assistance Scheme and was declined because we are being seen at RCH privately. I do not understand this.
We are actually easing the strain on the public system by going private.
The Tasmanian Government would prefer my son to sit on the waiting list and suffer any consequential health problems as a result.
We will be ok. Many families will not be able to afford the extra burden and will take their place in the queue for the public system.
How unfair is this to Tasmanian children?
I am gobsmacked at this approach and call for a change to this ridiculous policy.
Joanne Lamb, Longford.
It appears the federal Labor Party is about to hand over $250 million to give the AFL's self appointed guru of 'my way or the highway' his last hurrah.
Anthony Albanese, stop trying to be everyone's friend. We cannot afford it.
You would be better served if you took notice of the vast majority of your state Labor colleagues who are dead set against it.
Coupled with these are any number of right-thinking Tasmanians who have loudly voiced their opposition.
Too many times have we heard the likes of our Premier saying that all they hear is people saying how much they want the stadium.
Selective hearing, no doubt.
Outside of a deluded few who cannot see the wood for the trees, all I hear is 'no stadium'. Tasmania has more than earned the right to a team in the AFL.
To be told we won't get a team without a stadium is nothing short of blackmail.
Mr Albanese, focus on the issues that are confronting us all on a daily basis.
I, for one, will remember at the ballot box.
Andrew Kuzniarski, Four Mile Creek.
There are many families who have an elderly uncle who has outdated views which are sometimes embarrassingly shared at gatherings.
Unlike the Melbourne comedy fraternity who cancelled Barry Humphries for his transgender views, these relatives display a healthy tolerance where their loved one continues to be a part of the family regardless.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah.
I refuse to believe people will tolerate austerity conditions where basics like housing, health and education are obviously underfunded while the government cheerfully announces a new football stadium when we already have a football stadium.
Perhaps that's me being too optimistic.
The political framing is that we can't afford to help people on JobSeeker because we have all these other expenditures we're committed to, but the reality is that we commit to these expenditures specifically to have an excuse not to help people on JobSeeker.
James Newton, Newstead.
I AM disheartened that the Prime Minister is ready to fund the proposed stadium before fixing the health system and housing crisis.
This to me is definitely not what the Labor Party in times past stood for.
They always stood for the people first.
Rebecca White was correct in stating the stadium is a dud.
Does he know or care how many people are going without adequate health care and how many are sleeping and living in tents, some with small children?
Rent has skyrocketed making it impossible to rent and buy basic necessities for a lot of people.
Unlike the people calling the shots who get enormous wages, live in plush homes, drive expensive cars, dine at the best restaurants, many have to survive on the minimum.
They say they don't have enough money to raise jobseeker, yet they can find millions upon millions for a stadium that will not feed or house so many Tasmanians.
Talking of creating jobs, well the thing is that most workers would no doubt come from the mainland and go back still leaving no jobs for those here upon completion.
The government is elected by the people for the people. Not for many of the spectators, players and their families to fly in play and watch football games in expensive stadiums.
Susan Goebel, Mowbray.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.