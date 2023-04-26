The Examiner
Thomas Aliano remanded in custody

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
April 26 2023
No plea over alleged hammer attack
No plea over alleged hammer attack

A 44-year-old man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

