No plea over alleged hammer attack

A 44-year-old man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
Police allege that Thomas James Aliano of no fixed address struck Dale Robert Coleman on the head and body with a hammer on Friday April 21.
He did not make an application for bail.
Magistrate Simon Brown remanded Mr Aliano in custody and adjourned the case until May 8, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
