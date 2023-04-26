The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Crews are conducting controlled burns at the Trevallyn Nature Reserve

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A smoke warning has been issued for residents in the Greater Launceston area. File photo
A smoke warning has been issued for residents in the Greater Launceston area. File photo

Authorities have issued an avoid smoke warning for Trevallyn and the Greater Launceston area as a fuel reduction burn is underway at Trevallyn Nature Reserve on April 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.