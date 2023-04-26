Authorities have issued an avoid smoke warning for Trevallyn and the Greater Launceston area as a fuel reduction burn is underway at Trevallyn Nature Reserve on April 26.
Crews advise there is no threat to communities, however smoke, ash and embers from the burn are likely to be visible throughout the area.
The smoke is expected to disperse through April 27.
Anybody with a higher risk from the effects of smoke, like asthma sufferers, are advised to have a personal smoke avoidance plan in place.
Anybody driving near the burn is advised to take care on the road, and take precautions like turning on headlights and driving slowly as fire crews may be at the scene.
The burn at Trevallyn is part of the multi-agency Fuel Reduction Program established in 2014 to mitigate the threat of bushfires during the summer months.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
