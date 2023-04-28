Autumn clean-up keeps bugs at bay

Keep the garden area clean and tidy by removing old pots, trays and decaying plant matter as these are a breeding ground for insects and diseases. Bin all mummified and rotten fruit to help reduce fungal diseases. Peaches and nectarines are especially prone to brown rot and mummified fruit is a major source of fungal spores. To help prevent the onset of curly leaf disease in spring spray peach and nectarine trees with a copper based fungicide after leaf fall.
When pruning bin or compost clippings and discarded leaves immediately as pests can overwinter in these. Remember not to prune without good reason, prune at the right time of year for the plant, prune lightly at first as more can be removed later and always use sharp, clean pruning tools.
Radicchio a cool crop
Radicchio is happiest growing during the chilly months so plant seeds into trays or pots of seed raising mix and when the seedlings are about 3-5 centimetres high transplant carefully into the garden. Seedlings should be given regular watering and fertilising to avoid leaves becoming unpleasantly bitter. It is ready for picking in 10-15 weeks.
Spinach? Your time starts now
English spinach, Spinacea oleracea, is a good substitute for silver beet and the best time to sow seed direct into the garden is now. It can also be planted in a pot.
Herbs for now or later
Cut back herbs to allow a little new growth before winter arrives. The clippings can be dried or frozen and stored for further use.
Dahlia care over winter
When dahlias die back and the leaves and stems turn brown the plants can be cut back to ground level. If soil stays wet during winter lift the tubers and store in a box of sand in the shed. Prune off the dead growth of carnations, perennial asters and Shasta daisies. Take hardwood cuttings of deciduous plants.
Get liliums in now
Liliums can be planted from now till the end of May in a sheltered, sunny position in very, well-drained soil. Liliums like their heads in the sun and their feet in the shade. Enrich the soil with leaf mould before planting, and in early summer, mulch with aged compost.
Dig in to soil beds
Prepare beds for planting currants, strawberries. gooseberries, loganberries, blackberries, raspberries and boysenberries. These all need a well-drained soil with plenty of organic matter in it.
