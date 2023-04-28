The Examiner

Autumn clean-up keeps bugs at bay

April 28 2023 - 8:00pm
AROUND THE GARDEN

Keep the garden area clean and tidy by removing old pots, trays and decaying plant matter as these are a breeding ground for insects and diseases. Bin all mummified and rotten fruit to help reduce fungal diseases. Peaches and nectarines are especially prone to brown rot and mummified fruit is a major source of fungal spores. To help prevent the onset of curly leaf disease in spring spray peach and nectarine trees with a copper based fungicide after leaf fall.

