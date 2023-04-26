The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston man doubles cancer fundraising goal through walk on Anzac Day

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jakeb Morris walked 92 kilometres from the cenotaph at Royal Park to Latrobe to honour his grandfather and raise money for the Cancer Council. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jakeb Morris walked 92 kilometres from the cenotaph at Royal Park to Latrobe to honour his grandfather and raise money for the Cancer Council. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Jakeb Morris, who walked from the Launceston cenotaph to Latrobe on ANZAC Day to raise money for Cancer Council Tasmania, doubled his fundraising goal on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.