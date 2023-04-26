Jakeb Morris, who walked from the Launceston cenotaph to Latrobe on ANZAC Day to raise money for Cancer Council Tasmania, doubled his fundraising goal on Wednesday.
Mr Morris walked in honour of his grandfather Rodney Sheehan, a Vietnam war veteran who died from cancer.
Mr Morris set an initial goal of $2500 and when he touched the Latrobe cenotaph 92 kilometres later at 3:30am Wednesday morning, he had raised a total of $5365.
"Honestly I was just happy to get $2500 to start with," Mr Morris said.
"I was very surprised that it happened so quickly and thought we may as well up it another $2500 and see how we go."
He was supported by friends and family along the way with some of his mates joining him for parts of the walk.
"A special mention to my housemate Harry Winch, who stuck it out with me for the majority of the trip," he said.
"Without him I don't know if I could have done it.
"I finished it off with my Mum's partner who rocked up and walked the rest of the way with me."
Mr Morris said there were parts of the walk where he felt like tapping out, but a flood of support kept him going.
"One point was on the Deloraine hill, I wasn't in a great headspace, but I got a flood of motivational messages from everyone telling me to keep going," Mr Morris said.
"Another time was probably two kilometres out from Parramatta, - I was about ready to pull the pin.
"The pain was unbearable at that stage."
He said the achievement hadn't quite dawned on him yet.
"I've just been trying to get my body right and recover, but it's definitely going to sink in eventually," he said.
"At the moment I'm just thankful for all the donations and support."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
