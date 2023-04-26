Emma Swirsky knows first hand the power of small business owners supporting one another.
Mrs Swirsky is the owner of Emmaculate Bakes and has run her at home bakery business for two years.
A chance encounter with Kenzo's Kitchen owner Juanny Tan has opened up new possibilities, including a pop up shop.
"We were both setting up at the same time at a wedding, I was doing a macaron tower and she was doing a donut tower," Mrs Swirsky said.
"At that stage we were both home based, council registered business and agreed to stay in touch.
"Not long afterwards she opened up her shop front."
To have someone like Juanny really investing in pushing people up is everything.- Emma Swirsky
Emmaculate Bakes will be running its first pop up shop out of Kenzo's Kitchen, while the owner of Kenzo's Kitchen is away for three weeks.
She said they had already been mutually promoting each other's businesses.
"She's [Ms Tan] is a big believer in helping other businesses, and she thought this helps us and helps her," Mrs Swisky said.
Mrs Swisky started her business while pregnant with her second child having built up a law career.
Having the support of other businesses, such as Kenzo's Kitchen, the Cheesecake Shop and Creating Cakes, she said was "everything".
"There's so much competition, and looking back at my law career I worked in a little firm and there were so many big firms. You needed word of mouth to get your name out there," she said.
"To have someone like Juanny really investing in pushing people up is everything, and I know others in small business have been doing the same for her.
"It's about paying it forward, and maybe someday I can help someone."
It won't be the first time Emmaculate Bakes has worked closely with Kenzo's Kitchen, having sold the shop front wholesale products on a previous occassion.
Mrs Swisky said pop up shops was a great idea to have a taste of what owning a similar establishment would entail.
"Ideally I want my own place eventually, so this gives me the opportunity to see what it's like without the six month lease and fit out," she said.
Emmaculate Bakes pop up at Kenzo's Kitchen will run for three weeks from April 26. The shop will be open Wednesday to Saturday between 8am-2pm.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
