The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Emmaculate Bakes unites with Kenzo Kitchen for pop up

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 26 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmaculate Bakes' Esie McCleneghan and Emma Swirsky will be working out of Kenzo Kitchen in Launceston for a three week pop up. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Emmaculate Bakes' Esie McCleneghan and Emma Swirsky will be working out of Kenzo Kitchen in Launceston for a three week pop up. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Emma Swirsky knows first hand the power of small business owners supporting one another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.