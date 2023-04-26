Improved player pathways plus a sense of pride and belonging are among the many benefits Tasmania would gain from its own AFL team, according to Mitch Thorp.
As a Tasmanian-born former AFL player who represented our adopted club, coaches the state's benchmark team and has a footy-mad son, Thorp has a lot of vested interests in Tassie potentially joining the national competition.
And as news of imminent Federal Government stadium investment takes the prospect of a 19th team ever closer to the finish line, the former Hawk and Launceston coach cautiously welcomed the prospect.
"Purely from a football viewpoint I think it's excellent news," Thorp said. "We really do need to capture the kids' imaginations around the state and I think an AFL team does that, gives the game a real uplift and is very positive news.
"I think it will really energise the Tasmanian people that not only live here but abroad and it may bring some great people back to the state who have left purely for professional reasons and that can only be a good thing."
Selected from Ross by Hawthorn at number six in the 2006 national draft, Thorp played just two AFL games before returning to dominate State League footy in his home state.
Although excited by developments, the 34-year-old father-of-two was waiting until it was locked in and wary of the impact a new Tasmanian team could have on Hawthorn and a Hobart stadium could have on Launceston.
"The first part of all of this is the announcement and there's no doubt there will then be some changes to football throughout the state and I think that's needed.
"Until it's 100 per cent announced I'm a little bit hesitant. It does feel a little bit surreal, but a pretty exciting opportunity for the state.
"Hawthorn has done a wonderful job for the state. It's been a great connection. I think philosophically, they will probably understand that Tassie having its own team is fair and reasonable. There's no doubt there might be some frustrations around it but I think it's ethically a pretty fair decision."
Having followed the saga for much of his life, the former Tassie Mariner said he was "50-50" about whether it would ever happen.
"I was hopeful but very uncertain. I think with the expansion teams that came in, it was always a possibility.
"I've got a son who's nine years old who loves his footy and I look at his friends and their demographic and for those kids coming through there's something really attractive about the game again in Tasmania.
"A rich AFL football state, the shine's probably been knocked off that in recent years, and I think this is needed and it's a great announcement if it does come to fruition."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
