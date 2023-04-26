There will be no shortage of knowledge exchanged during a Soil Health Management Day to be held on Thursday, April 27.
Natural Resource Management North will host the two-part event at 163 Baxters Road, Pipers River.
NRM North soil extension officer Tahlia Kinrade said the event was a result of a number of people seeking further information about soil biology and its biological health.
"The farm where it's held is doing some awesome stuff, so it'll be a great chance to learn from them," Ms Kinrade said.
She said it was an opportunity for farmers in the region to learn off each other, as well as from experts in the field; environmental and agricultural soil scientist Christian Bannan and soil microbial ecologist Helen Hayden.
The day has been set into two parts to provide a wholistic approach to soil management and health.
The first half of the day will be an East Tamar soil pit field day and starts at 9am.
A monitoring soil biology workshop will run in the afternoon and will provide an on-farm case study.
