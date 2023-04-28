As I have written before, the AFL should have shown Tasmania some love by stumping up the bulk of the money for the Tasmanian team's home ground. The AFL should contribute at least half the stadium cost, with the federal and state governments kicking in the rest. As it stands, The AFL is by far the stingiest contributor to the stadium when it will benefit hugely from any new TV deal it strikes with a Tassie team in the competition. Tasmanians should be pragmatic and realise the stadium was the price we had to pay to get a team in the AFL. We don't have to be happy about it, but that should not stop footy fans from all over our state from adopting and championing the team.