Recently I caught a cab where the cabbie exclaimed with certainty, "Nobody wants this bloody AFL stadium".
A brand new stadium in Hobart should never have been the price Tasmania had to pay to get its own AFL team. But now that it looks like a stadium will be built, thanks to federal funding from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Tasmanians, North and South, should embrace it and the team.
Many people in Launceston, like the aforementioned cabbie, would disagree with me, but I might have a solution for how Northern Tasmanians could support "this bloody stadium", but it would require some compromise, mainly from the AFL and some innovation from the federal and state government.
Firstly, yes, any money committed by the federal and state government could have been spent on improving health and housing for Tasmanians. Yes, the stadium is unnecessary as the state already has two grounds clearly up to standard for the national competition's home and away games and finals. But the stadium will go ahead, despite these sensible arguments, so let's look at how all Tasmanians could benefit from the AFL's requirement of a stadium for the new Tassie team and the financial commitment of the Prime Minister and Premier.
As I have written before, the AFL should have shown Tasmania some love by stumping up the bulk of the money for the Tasmanian team's home ground. The AFL should contribute at least half the stadium cost, with the federal and state governments kicking in the rest. As it stands, The AFL is by far the stingiest contributor to the stadium when it will benefit hugely from any new TV deal it strikes with a Tassie team in the competition. Tasmanians should be pragmatic and realise the stadium was the price we had to pay to get a team in the AFL. We don't have to be happy about it, but that should not stop footy fans from all over our state from adopting and championing the team.
But how could the Premier and the Prime Minister convince those against a new stadium to support it?
Build two. But with a twist.
If it is not too late, Messrs Albanese and Rockliff should shirtfront outgoing AFL boss Gillon McLachlan and require the AFL to invest more money into Tasmanian football, call his bluff, say it is a requirement of its support, but present a solid plan for sharing the team with the North and the South.
In regards to the football element, Instead of funding one stadium with mainly federal and state taxpayers' money, a plan that includes an equal investment from the AFL could consist of funding the Hobart stadium and upgrading UTAS stadium into a boutique stadium with a comfortable capacity of 20,000 totally undercover seats.
That way, home games could be shared between Launceston and Hobart. So, for example, if there are 12 home games for the Tassie AFL team, play six in Hobart and six in Launceston.
If this plan were implemented, supporters would likely fill both stadiums each time a game was played, and football fans statewide would feel a sense of ownership of the team.
But why stop there?
The federal and state government contribution could be used for the broader benefit of our community. Why stop at turning the UTAS area into a sports and entertainment precinct? Why not add a residential element?
Like the rest of Australia, Launceston is experiencing a housing shortage crisis. The UTAS area could include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
The state and federal government could build them and then sell them back to legitimate first-home buyers at cost. This plan would work with stringent rules that the only people who could purchase them at less than market value are people who have no other financial interest in any other property or have never owned a home. They must also be owner-occupied. This would free up houses in Launceston to be put into the rental market, as people who are renting now and have never owned a home would move into these apartments.
Making the UTAS precinct into a sports, entertainment and residential hub would go some way to easing the rental and housing problem we have at the moment.
Yes, it seems like a far-out proposal, but sometimes thinking outside the box, albeit with stringent guidelines, is what governments should do. After all, isn't being innovative and helping people what being in government is all about?
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
