Kingborough forward Jack Tomkinson has taken an early lead in the Tasmanian State League's player of the year award.
The tall target, who returned to Tasmania from the Sunshine Coast last season, booted three goals against Glenorchy to become the first player to earn two best on grounds in 2023.
He leads a plethora of players who have also received three votes for being best afield, with Launceston's Bailey Gillow and Jake Hinds, Kingborough teammates Lochie Griggs and Kieran Lovell, Clarence's Baxter Norton and Oscar Paprotny, Lauderdale's Bryce Walsh and North Hobart's Spencer White chasing Tomkinson's tail.
Former St Kilda player White received his three votes in the Anzac Day clash with Lauderdale, kicking two goals, while Paptrotny was best on in Clarence's win over Launceston. Blues player Liam Jones (two votes) joined teammates Hinds, Gillow, Liam Canny (two) and Dylan Riley in the votes.
Clarence v Launceston
3: Oscar Paprotny (Cla)
2: Liam Jones (L'ton)
1: Sam Green (Cla)
Kingborough v Glenorchy
3: Jack Tomkinson (King)
2: Lachie Clifford (King)
1: Marcus Gardner (King)
North Hobart v Lauderdale
3: Spencer White (NH)
2: Matt Campbell (NH)
1: Jack McCulloch (NH)
6: Jack Tomkinson
3: Bailey Gillow, Lochie Griggs, Jake Hinds, Kieran Lovell, Baxter Norton, Oscar Paprotny, Bryce Walsh, Spencer White
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.