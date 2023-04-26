The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cedric Harper Jordan says ballistics link to murder was planted

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Geoffrey Barker
Shane Geoffrey Barker

A Swansea man told an acquaintance that he believed police had planted a cartridge case which linked him to the firearm used to kill Shane Geoffrey Barker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.