The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Anglicare releases its 2023 Rental Affordability Snapshot

By Matt Maloney
April 27 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More Tasmanian children forced into homelessness, report states
More Tasmanian children forced into homelessness, report states

Anglicare's last Rental Affordability Snapshot has shown rental affordability in Tasmania has declined, despite a 41-per-cent rise on advertised rental properties from last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.