The Examiner
Home/Comment/National Opinion

LETTERS || Upcoming stadium announcement from the PM draws ire

April 27 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Tasmania over the weekend and is expected to make an announcement on funding for the Macquarie Point precinct.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Tasmania over the weekend and is expected to make an announcement on funding for the Macquarie Point precinct.

Why is the federal Labor Government even considering providing funding for a new AFL stadium in Tasmania?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.