Why is the federal Labor Government even considering providing funding for a new AFL stadium in Tasmania?
We currently have an arrogant state Liberal Government here, led by a blinkered Premier and his vested interest cohorts leading the way for the stadium.
This is happening in an environment of the majority of Tasmanians not wanting it, already having two AFL-approved grounds - which are only half full mostly - an unacceptable site, Cricket Australia not allowing any international games to be played in the stadium design and a cost which will exceed $1 billion.
It's been costed to have a negative financial outcome for decades.
In addition, there are numerous urgent cost impacts emerging on our already trillion dollars debt.
I thought we were governed in a democracy, not the current authoritarian group we have now.
In fairness, why not a referendum on the stadium, especially of the cost impost and why not a site like the old football ground on the domain being considered.
A giant concrete monolith on Hobart's skyline and waterfront is definitely a no-no and not what Tasmanians and tourists wish to see.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
So the Liberals are our best financial managers, eh?
Amongst the other silly suggestions for diverting much needed money from health, education and housing, they are still going ahead with the proposal to build a maximum security prison on the site of a youth detention centre that they have spent millions on in order to make the facility fit for purpose.
The plan is to demolish this youth detention centre and then build another one somewhere else.
Anyone see the absolute idiocy of this?
If these are our best money managers, heaven help us. Peter Wileman, Westbury.
The Coalition had been in power for nearly a decade when Labor was voted in less than a year ago.
The extend of their rorts, incompetence and mismanagement only comes to light in drips and drops.
Labor has been graceful with unenviable or even unethical revelations.
The more surprising is it when the now opposition parties come out harsh towards the government on problems which they themselves did either ignore or only talked about when they had the option to fix them and feel entitled to give the new government good advise for their resolution.
Can't they ever be decent and constructive? Ute Mueller, Lapoinya.
In 1989, there was a movie called Field of Dreams.
The owner of some land kept hearing 'build it and they will come' - it being a baseball field.
I say build your stadium in Tasmania and they will go.
Sadly like many others I voted for Liberal in the last Election.
The government will not listen to most of the Tasmanian people.
Roll on next election, build the stadium and we will probably join all states on the mainland and have the colour red showing on our state.
Lynn Morton, Beaumaris.
Why is Agfest so expensive?
AgQuip is Australia's largest and premier primary industry field days and one of the largest agricultural events in the world. AgQuip is located on a permanent, purpose-built site, eight kilometres west of Gunnedah, New South Wales. Admission prices to AgQuip is $5 for adults and children under 12 are free.
Ticket prices for Agfest are: Adults $25 plus booking fee, seniors $20 plus booking fee, children 5 to 17 ages inclusive $10 plus booking fee, and children under 5 free. Agfest should explain to the Tasmanian public why it is so expensive to attend. A family of two adults and two teenage children will be charged $70 plus booking fee. For the same family to attend AgQuip field day it would cost just $20. The family attending AgQuip has an additional $50 to spend on food and drinks.
With so many Tasmanian families doing it tough with rising rent, mortgage payments, electricity bills and food prices, it would be very much appreciated if Agfest would get competitive and drastically lower their ticket prices for Agfest 2023 and beyond.
Alwyn Johnson, Legana
