The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Injured Spreyton trainer chasing second two-year-old feature-race win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
April 26 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miss Pasha, ridden by Dianne Parish, finishes a close third on debut at Mowbray earlier this month. Picture Facebook
Miss Pasha, ridden by Dianne Parish, finishes a close third on debut at Mowbray earlier this month. Picture Facebook
Wynyard trainer Ben Englund with his prolific winner Wynburn Ruby.
Wynyard trainer Ben Englund with his prolific winner Wynburn Ruby.

Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani is still recovering from multiple injuries sustained when a horse that he was walking up a laneway spooked and jumped on him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.