Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani is still recovering from multiple injuries sustained when a horse that he was walking up a laneway spooked and jumped on him.
The damage included several broken ribs that are still causing him some discomfort but he says he is otherwise "coming along OK".
He certainly won't be feeling any pain if he can win his second feature two-year-old race of the season at Elwick on Sunday.
Nishitani will saddle up Miss Pasha in the $50,000 Tasmanian Sires Produce and is hoping she can atone for a narrow defeat at her only start.
Miss Pasha, by Sooboog from the Flying Spur mare Trezevant, cost Nishitani only $13,000 at last year's Tasmanian Magic Millions sale and will bank more than double that if she can account for seven rivals in the 1400m set-weights race.
It would be a nice result for the family as the trainer's wife Ayana is the main owner.
"I was happy with her first run, although disappointed she couldn't win," Nishitani said of the filly's close third to Geegees Down South and Hilarity at Mowbray three weeks ago.
"It looked like she was going to win but a bit of greenness over the last 50m cost her.
"She should be improving after that run.
"I think she's a good horse - she trialled well against older horses before she raced.
"But she is still a big baby."
Nishitani said he was happy with the way all his young horses were going, including The Spirit Of Zero who gave him his biggest win in the $150,000 Gold Sovereign at Mowbray in February.
The trainer then rolled the dice and took on a smart field in the group 2 VRC Sires Produce at Flemington where The Spirit Of Zero ran 10th to the highly-rated Veight.
Veight went on to finish fourth in the group 1 AJC Sires Produce at Randwick.
The Spirit Of Zero has just returned to work after a short break and Nishitani said he was aiming to give the gelding just one run over winter.
"I'll try to find a race for him in June then turn him out before getting ready for next season's summer carnival in Tassie," the trainer said.
Prolific winner Wynburn Ruby could be another greyhound heading interstate after adding the Paul Bullock Cup to her impressive record at Mowbray on Monday night.
It was the Ben Englund-trained bitch's 16th win in 28 starts.
Englund told the Tasracing web site he hadn't finalised any immediate plans for Wynburn Ruby but a trip to Melbourne was a possibility.
He said he had next month's Sandown Cup marked on his whiteboard at home but he would need to test the waters in a lead-up race before tackling a tough group 1 series.
Wynburn Ruby broke the 600m track record while winning the Paul Bullock Cup which was her seventh win from 10 starts on the Mowbray track.
Her other wins include the Launceston Cup in February when she beat Fast Minardi who won Monday night's Illingworth Classic.
Fast Minardi's trainer Paul Hili is also considering a trip to Victoria to contest longer races.
Bookmakers believe Tasmanian mare Sirene Stryker faces a tougher task at Sandown on Saturday than when narrowly beaten at the same track three weeks ago.
That's despite the fact she is actually dropping in class.
The Mark Ganderton-trained six-year-old started at $10 when narrowly beaten by Foxicon in a benchmark 84 race at her Victorian debut.
She opened at $19 with the TAB and $17 with Sportsbet for this week's assignment which is a lower-grade benchmark 78 race.
On the downside, she does have 3kg more.
Victorian gelding Midnight Glow is $3 favourite for Saturday's main race, the $300,000 VRC St Leger, which has been rescheduled from the abandoned meeting at Flemington on Anzac Day.
If he wins, it won't hurt the standing of the Tasmanian Derby as he couldn't run a place in that race four starts ago.
However he has obviously improved since then as he was only beaten a nose in the $200,000 Galilee Final (2400m) a fortnight ago.
Another race originally scheduled for Anzac Day, the William Newton VC Handicap, will now be run at Pakenham on Thursday night.
Unbeaten imported stayer and reigning Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin, part-owned in Tasmania, is the $1.45 favourite.
The 2000m race is a lead-up to the 2800m Andrew Ramsden at Flemington on May 13 where the winner gains automatic Melbourne Cup entry.
Craig Newitt will return to a happy hunting ground to ride one of the fancied runners in Saturday's $107,000 Port Adelaide Cup.
His mount, the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained imported mare Supagirl, is on the fourth line of betting at $9.
On his last visit to Morphettville, Newitt won last month's Adelaide Cup on outsider Rebel Racer.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
