St Giles has appointed its first female chief executive in its 85-year history.
The disability service provider's chief financial officer Honni Pitt has been elevated to the role left vacant by Andrew Billing in February.
Recruitment firm Chapman Executive identified five candidates and Ms Pitt's appointment was supported unanimously by St Giles board.
Ms Pitt joined St Giles in October 2020 and has been acting chief executive since November 2022.
Board chairwoman Christine Arnott said during her time in the position, she had strengthened the organisation's political networks, particularly in Canberra.
"Her appointment is especially timely after NDIS Minister Bill Shorten this week announced that more fiscal rigor would be applied to the scheme during the next two years," she said.
Since her appointment to St Giles' executive team in 2020, she has reviewed the disability provider's operating structure and simplified and improved its financial reporting.
Ms Pitt said St Giles had positively impacted the lives of thousands over the past 85 years.
"I have a strong commercial and financial background and understand how these skills can work hand in hand with the emotion and passion required within disability sector," she said.
``It is the balance of the two - commercial and caring - that is required to ensure future success of disability providers like St Giles working within the NDIS.''
