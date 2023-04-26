The transfer of Blue Derby operations away from Dorset Council continues as planned with the council's general manager John Marik appointed as chairman of the Blue Derby foundation's operations committee.
The council adopted a Memorandum of Understanding and Deed of Assignment regarding the transfer at its March meeting, and then at the April 24 meeting, ratified Mr Marik's appointment.
These stipulate that both the foundation and council will have two representatives each on the committee with the chairperson role alternating between the two organisations each year.
Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard said Mr Marik was by far the best choice for the role, given he had been heavily involved in creating the foundation.
"There's a bit of continuity there," Cr Howard said.
"He (Mr Marik) was realistically the only person that had the history and the expertise to take on the job so it's a very sound appointment."
Cr Howard said Mr Marik was currently fulfilling much of the committee chairman role, and as such, the new appointment was not detrimental to his performance as general manager.
The nomination received broad support from councillors at the meeting with councillors Dale Jessup and Edwina Powell speaking in favour of Mr Marik.
Cr Howard said although the transfer was still in the first months of what was likely to be a mutli-year endeavour, it was proceeding as planned.
"It's going to take a while to get it done," he said.
"It'll probably be a couple or three years, I would imagine, to get everything in place but we're making some headway and it's coming along rather smoothly at the moment."
The two council positions on the committee are to be filled by relevant officers and the general manager is likely to remain on the committee in one of these following his tenure as chairman, according to a Dorset Council report.
The committee will meet bi-annually to monitor and report on the foundation's performance and other operational matters, like sponsorship and fundraising applications.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.