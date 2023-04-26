The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dorset Council's general manager John Marik has been appointed the inaugural chairman for the foundation's operations committee

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The transfer of Blue Derby operations away from Dorset Council is proceeding as planned with the appointment of John Marik as a committee chairman. File photo
The transfer of Blue Derby operations away from Dorset Council is proceeding as planned with the appointment of John Marik as a committee chairman. File photo

The transfer of Blue Derby operations away from Dorset Council continues as planned with the council's general manager John Marik appointed as chairman of the Blue Derby foundation's operations committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.