Launceston Tornadoes are after two wins in a row in what captain Keely Froling has labeled a must-win for her team.
Another bumper crowd is expected for the Torns' NBL1 South clash with Melbourne Tigers at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6.30pm.
It's 10th versus 11th and the Tigers lost their most recent bout 80-72 to Dandenong.
Point guard Micah Simpson, who has recovered from a back complaint and is slowly building up her minutes, had an impact in her second game back from injury.
She scored 14 points, pulled down three rebounds and had three assists as the Torns knocked off Ballarat Miners 96-58 in Ulverstone last weekend.
It came after their disappointing 75-66 loss to Knox at Elphin on Friday night.
Froling highlighted Simpson's influence since returning to the court.
"It's just felt a lot more under control with Micah, she plays with so much experience even though she is so young and she just has poise that a lot of young players don't have," she said.
"To have her out there, controlling the tempo of the game, getting us in the right spots and also getting the right people the right shots makes such a difference for the team."
Froling said Simpson's summer experience with WNBL side Bendigo Spirit was well worth it.
She explained the ball-handler got to learn from the likes of point guard Kelly Wilson who has played more than 400 WNBL games.
Meanwhile, Froling had an entertaining physical duel with her twin sister during the loss to Knox.
Keely finished with 28 points while Alicia sunk 22.
"It's fun to play and I think we both like to play really physical so it's fun to do that and get into each other a little bit," Froling said.
She added their ultra-competitive battles growing up helped her become the player she is.
"You always want to push each other and be better than the other one so you're always striving towards that," she said.
"Every day you have someone to shoot with, someone to work-out with, someone at a high level to play one-on-one against so that definitely helps."
After back-to-back double-headers Froling is happy to have just the one game against Melbourne this weekend.
"They're a great side, they've recruited pretty well and we know they can shoot the ball," she said.
"It's really early days and we're just focusing on us and what we can do better.
"We know defensively we have to step up. If we move the ball and share the ball like we did on Saturday then we'll put ourselves in a pretty good position."
The Torns welcome back Ava McDonald and Zoe Drane from under-18 nationals in Brisbane which will increase their depth off the bench.
Launceston, who are playing their fifth fixture of the season, are looking to win their first game at Elphin.
