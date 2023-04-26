The Greater Northern League women's competition could have a breakaway leader after Saturday's matches.
Second-placed City Marians (nine points) host ladder-leaders Queechy Penguins (10) after the Marians suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of South Launceston.
It was the first time the Marians had conceded in 2023, with their tight defence to be tested once again by Queechy, who have scored 22 times in their four contests.
A win for either side will keep them at an arm's length from South Launceston (third, five points), who host South Burnie.
Both sides picked up their first win of the season last weekend, with the Hawks having been tidy in defence throughout their two contests.
Smithton and Tamar Churinga will be striving for their first wins of the season as the Lions hit the Bass Highway to face the Saints.
It's been a tough start for the sixth and seventh-placed sides, with Tamar searching for their first goal since returning to the competition after a four-year absence.
Smithton scored their first goal in a 2-1 defeat last weekend.
After facing one of the league's undefeated teams last weekend, South Burnie will be hit with another on Saturday - playing South Launceston at St Leonards.
The Hawks went down 2-1 to Launceston City in round four and now meet the reigning premiers, who have scored 23 goals while only conceding four.
Second-placed Launceston City will battle Tamar Churinga in an intriguing Northern derby.
Despite sitting in sixth with a one win, one draw and two loss record, Tamar have only had four goals scored against them - putting them in the same category as their opponents and South Launceston.
Smithton will have the chance to provide an early shake-up to the top four as they host Queechy Penguins. Both sides have won two matches, with the Penguins holding a positive goal difference after a 7-0 win.
Burnie Baptist will look to continue their movement up the ladder as they battle cross-town opponents City Marians, who have scored in all but one match-up.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
