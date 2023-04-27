The head of the state's leading crime prevention charity has repeated the police's call for information after a spate of vehicle break-ins at Newnham.
Launceston police issued a statement claiming in the early hours of Anzac Day, several cars at the university and TAFE campuses had been broken into.
Thirty were at the University of Tasmania campus, according to a Tasmania Police spokeswoman.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive David Higgins said vehicle break-ins were not uncommon. However, the magnitude of the recent incident was concerning.
"30 motor vehicles equals 30 victims," Mr Higgins said.
"That's 30 people that no longer feel as safe as they should.
"In Tasmania, we are a safe, secure state, but these people will naturally feel vulnerable now."
Mr Higgins said the break-ins had significant financial ramifications, as the victims would incur substantial financial costs as they replaced stolen items and damaged car parts like windows.
The Crime Stoppers CEO added that vehicle break-ins were usually opportunistic. While they may not be prevented in all cases, he urged residents across the state to minimise their risk.
"Don't leave your valuable items on the dashboard or seats," Mr Higgins said.
"Lock your car, and don't leave your keys in the vehicle. If they steal your keys, it's more valuable to them as they could go on to sell the vehicle.
"Get insurance and park in well-lit areas away from places criminals might use as a hiding location ... just because it is daytime doesn't mean you're not vulnerable to burglaries as well."
Other theft-prevention measures included storing keys inside the house out of sight, preferably in a safe.
Mr Higgins urged anybody who had information regarding the recent break-ins or had noticed anything else suspicious to reach out to the relevant agencies.
"It's a community responsibility," he said.
"Police can't be everywhere, but if you see something suspicious, then it is suspicious.
"You should report it, and if you don't feel comfortable reporting it to Tasmania Police directly, report it to Crime Stoppers."
A Tasmania Police spokeswoman said the Launceston CIB was still investigating the matter and following a "specific line of inquiry"; however, detectives were still seeking information from the public.
Information can be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by calling 131 444.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
