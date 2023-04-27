The Examiner
Launceston Police are still investigating after a series of vehicle burglaries at Newnham

Updated April 27 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Crime Stoppers Tasmania CEO David Higgins (inset) says the recent break ins at Newnham were concerning. Pictures by Philip Biggs, from file
The head of the state's leading crime prevention charity has repeated the police's call for information after a spate of vehicle break-ins at Newnham.

