Gallery: 108th Launceston Anzac Day

It was a busy day for Launceston, as thousands came out to pay their respects and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice across all theatres of war on Tuesday.
Crowds quickly filled Royal Park in both services, spilling out into the streets as they heard speeches from members of the RSL, politicians and veterans both present and retired.
Launceston RSL president Graeme Barnett said he was brought to tears seeing so many children and parents together lining the streets in the parade.
"It means so much to me and my fellow veterans to see what we've done is being recognised and appreciated," Mr Barnett said.
See the intimate moments from the day captured by The Examiner's Rod Thompson in the gallery below.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
