Sam Fox completed a clean sweep of national mountain bike titles just as his fellow Tasmanian cyclists were flying the state flag around the world.
Having already won the Australian championships, Trevallyn's Commonwealth Games representative claimed both races in Bendigo to complete five wins in six rounds of the national mountain bike series.
Representing Team BridgeLane, Fox won a sprint finish in race five to edge out Tasman Nankervis by just one second and then finished a comfortable 23 seconds ahead of Brent Rees to take out the series' sixth and final race on Sunday.
Having also won both opening-round races in Canberra, only a puncture in race four on the Gold Coast prevented the 22-year-old compiling a perfect series.
The former Trevallyn Primary, Riverside High and Launceston College student also came fifth in the Oceania championships in March and continues to build towards world titles in Glasgow in August with his long-term focus on making next year's Olympic Games in Paris.
Meanwhile, Tasmanian cyclists have been active across the globe with several competing in the sport's upper echelons across Europe.
Tireless veteran Cameron Wurf has embarked on the gruelling Tour de Romandie stage race in Switzerland.
Hobart's 39-year-old elite ironman came 118th in Tuesday's 6.82-kilometre prologue around Port-Valais.
Wurf continues to ride for INEOS Grenadiers in the WorldTour and began another hectic season of globe-trotting competition with a spell of five continents in as many weeks.
He completed the seven-stage UAE Tour in February and the five-stage Per Sempre Alfredo in Italy in March since when he has contested a series of one-day races including the famed Paris-Roubaix.
The former Olympic rower finished the daunting 256.6km cobbled classic in 128th position, after which he then ran a half-marathon to get some experience of running while fatigued.
"In Paris-Roubaix you're either the bat or you're the ball. This year I was well and truly the latter," Wurf wrote on Instagram.
He said his role was to be in position to assist teammates in need.
"Unfortunately a couple of the boys did indeed crash so I was positioned nicely to contribute in delivering them safely back to the peleton," he added.
"No matter how your day pans out in Paris-Roubaix, it'll always be memorable."
Launceston's Liam Johnston has also been doing the WorldTour rounds for his team Trinity Racing.
Since finishing sixth in the national under-23 road race and seventh in the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic in January, the 20-year-old has completed the Tour of Taiwan and Circuit des Ardennes in France before an eye-catching role in Italy's Tour of the Alps.
Launceston's under-23 Oceania Championships time trial silver medallist Hamish McKenzie and Burnie's Will Eaves have their ARA Skip Capital commitments lined up for the next few weeks.
The two Tasmanians began Le Tour de Bretagne in France this week before crossing the border into Belgium to tackle the Flèche Ardennaise on May 7.
In Tuesday's 155.5km opening stage from Plouescat to Saint-Pol-de-Léon, McKenzie came 70th In the main bunch just seven seconds off the winner's time with Eaves 142nd (+6:35).
Nathan Earle's 16th season in pro cycling has taken the Hobart 34-year-old into Asia.
In his fourth year with Continental Team UKYO, Earle rode the six-stage Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorns Cup Tour of Thailand earlier this month, finishing 27th overall.
Launceston's former national road race champion Nicole Frain has had a hectic season to date, contesting a series of races across Europe.
The 30-year-old finished 51st overall in the five-stage Trofeo Ponente in Rosa in Italy and then 82nd a week later in the Tour de Normandie Féminin in France.
Riding for team Parkhotel Valkenburg, Frain has since contested three one-day classics in Belgium, including the 142.8km Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes on Sunday, and is listed to race La Classique Morbihan and Internationale Thringen Ladies Tour in France and Germany respectively during May.
Lauren Perry's maiden season with the UAE Development Team has seen her race in four European countries since leaving Australian shores.
Launceston's former junior track world champion finished 13th in the 110km one-day Umag Tour in Croatia in March and this month has also competed in Belgium's Ronde de Mouscron, the EPZ Omloop van Borsele in The Netherlands and Italy's Gran Premio della Liberazione on Tuesday.
Perry is next listed to ride the 107km one-day Leiedal Koerse in Bavikhove, Belgium, on Saturday.
Perry's long-time state teammate Georgia Baker finished seventh in two of the four stages of the UAE Tour Women. Perth's 28-year-old multiple Commonwealth Games champion and reigning Tasmanian Athlete of the Year came 61st overall for Team Jayco AlUla.
Josh Duffy was in the Australian team contesting the UCI Track Nation Cup in Milton, Canada, last week.
The Launceston 22-year-old teamed up with Oliver Bleddyn, Kelland O'Brien and Connor Leahy when Australia qualified fastest in the team pursuit, but was reserve when they narrowly lost in the first round to Italy.
Duffy returned to the line-up for the bronze medal ride when the Aussies were edged out by France.
National and international success has seen two Tasmanian cyclists rewarded with selection for the Junior Track World Championships this August.
Launceston's Sam McKee and Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden both earned their tickets to the Colombian city of Cali on the back of excellent campaigns.
Wilson-Haffenden joins Lauren Bates, Sally Carter, Nicole Duncan and Keira Will in the endurance program after they combined to win the team pursuit at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships last month, setting a national record.
The men's endurance trio of McKee plus Noah Blannin and dual track national champion Wil Holmes will focus on the bunch and individual races.
The championships from August 23-27 are the premier track event for cyclists born in 2005 and 2006. Last year, Australia won three medals, including junior men's team sprint gold.
The team announcements follows the selection of Hobart's Jonas Shelverton as one of 24 under-17 track cyclists to race in Malaysia in May as part of AusCycling's international pathways initiatives for 2023.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.