Bicheno RSL commemorated ANZAC Day with around 200 community members.
There was a short march down to the centotaph on Main Street for the Dawn Service at 6am and members met for a breakfast followed by a drink of rum and milk or whiskey and milk.
It was a drink consumed in the trenches, said RSL Vice President, Douglas Renshaw.
A second service was held at 11am. Mr Renshaw's daughter Helene McKenzie a former corporal was also at the event.
There weren't a lot of veterans and their numbers are getting "thinner and thinner," Mr Renshaw said. There were few that served in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as older veterans, Ms Renshaw said.
Mr Renshaw was part of the Australian Army Reserve, later an officer with Tasmania Police and then a volunteer with the Bicheno Fire Brigade.
In 2020, he was awarded an OAM for his services to Bicheno. The ANZAC parade was led by Phil Thomson flanked by two flag bearers.
Students from Swansea Primary, Bicheno Primary and St Michaels Collegiate also attended.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
