Anzac day service at Bicheno

Bicheno RSL commemorated ANZAC Day with around 200 community members.
There was a short march down to the centotaph on Main Street for the Dawn Service at 6am.
A later service followed at 11am.
The ANZAC parade was led by Phil Thomson flanked by two flag bearers.
Students from Swansea Primary, Bicheno Primary and St Michael's Collegiate also attended.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.