The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Troop hopes to keep alive memory of Light Horse and nursing units

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 26 2023 - 7:07am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troop members during the main ceremony in Hobart. Photo by Ben Seeder
Troop members during the main ceremony in Hobart. Photo by Ben Seeder

They played a crucial role in some of the First World War's battles, and a century later, the Third Light Horse regiment was again in the saddle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.