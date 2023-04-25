The biggest Anzac Day crowd since the start of COVID lined Hobart's streets and later gathered at the Cenotaph as Tasmania marked 108 years since the landings at Gallipoli.
At the main ceremony at the Cenotaph, Governor Barbara Baker said it was significant that this year also marked the 50th anniversary of Australia's commitment in the Vietnam war.
She said Anzac Day was not about glorifying war, but about remembering the sacrifices of the fallen.
She recounted the the tale of the first truce between diggers and Turkish soldiers in May 1915, a month after the landings, when the two sides agreed to a short ceasefire to bury the dead.
"Amongst the horror, there was a pause of the fighting, some sense of humanity. For this short pause, they could see the enemy as men, rather than a faceless enemy," Ms Baker said.
"At 4.30pm, the Australians went back to their trenches, and ten minutes later, at the sound of a bugle, heavy firing recommenced."
She said 2432 Tasmanians paid the ultimate sacrifice in the war, and the loss of so many men was acutely felt in their communities.
Attending the parade in the Hobart CBD was Mal Marcus, who said Anzac Day was about passing on to his son, Oscar, the memory of the sacrifices of his grandfather and great grandfather, who served in the Second World War and the First World War respectively.
For Hobart woman Katrina Munting, whose grandfather served in the Second World War, April 25 is about thanking veterans for the freedoms that Australians today enjoy.
"It's about remembering everyone who has come before us and the freedoms we enjoy from all that they did for us and sacrificed for us, and this is the least we can do," she said.
For Sarah Downes, a member of the Third Light Horse Regiment's 'C' squadron, and who came to the ceremony dressed as a World War One Australian Army Nursing Service nurse, Anzac Day was also a chance to provide young Tasmanians with a picture of how heroes of the past really looked.
The Hobart parade wasn't without controversy - a small group of representatives of Grassroots Action Network Tasmania stood on the parade route with signs, written in dripping red paint, with the dates of battles in the colonial-era Frontier war.
Spokesperson Rissah Vox said the signs were about educating and truth-telling, not giving offence.
Yet at least one man took offence, swearing at the group, and telling them it was the wrong day to stage such a protest.
