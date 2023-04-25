North Hobart won their first match of the season and Kingborough stayed undefeated as two TSL Southern derbies were played on Anzac Day.
The Demons put on a show in front of their home crowd to defeat the Bombers, finishing 12.10 (82) to 6.14 (50) victors.
They kicked the first of the game before Lauderdale responded with two more but the eventual victors went on a four-goal run to be 17-point winners at the first break.
That margin shrunk by a solitary point at half-time as both sides traded goals throughout the term before North Hobart piled on a four-goal-to-one third quarter to set the tone for victory.
Two-game St Kilda Saint Spencer White was named best on ground, kicking two goals alongside teammates Jack McCulloch and Finlay Poke, while Michael Blackburn did the same in defeat for Lauderdale.
The Tigers produced a dominant performance against Glenorchy, defeating the Magpies 20.14 (134) to 2.3 (15) as they met on April 25 for the eighth time.
The victors piled on six goals before the Magpies were able to add one of their own, kicking two back-to-back as they looked like putting the pressure back on Trent Baumeler's men.
However, Kingborough kicked away to lead 11.5 (71) to 2.1 (13) at half-time, with six individual goal-kickers and recruit James Zeitzen with three second-quarter majors.
Max Collidge joined him by kicking consecutive majors in the third as the Tigers kept the Pies to their second scoreless term of the game to extend their lead to 87 at the final break.
The returning Tyler Carter echoed Collidge's feat early in the last and best afield Jack Tomkinson also finished with three while teammates Marcus Gardner and Northern product Jake Williams all kicked two.
Glenorchy added two behinds in the last quarter to register their first score since the second term.
Launceston were defeated by Clarence in the league's sole Saturday game and will have the bye this weekend, while North Launceston will return from the sidelines to face the Kangaroos at UTAS Stadium.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
