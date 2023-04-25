Police say they have charged a Mowbray man with grievous bodily harm after an alleged serious assault on Friday, April 21.
The 44-year-old was arrested on April 24 after allegedly striking another man in the head repeatedly with a hammer, according to police.
The alleged victim received serious, but non-life threatening injuries during the incident at Mowbray.
Police say the alleged offender is due to appear at an out-of-hours hearing at the Launceston Magistrates Court on April 25.
Police also thank members of the public for their cooperation in the investigation.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
