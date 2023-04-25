The Examiner
Police say the alleged victim received serious, but non-life threatening injuries

By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Police say a Mowbray man is set to face court.
Police say they have charged a Mowbray man with grievous bodily harm after an alleged serious assault on Friday, April 21.

