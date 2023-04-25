Readers of The Examiner have taken a moment to reflect on the meaning of Anzac Day.
One shared how the Anzac spirit could shape how we deal with conflict in a non-violent way into the future.
Another said one family member's decision has had a domino effect to ensure the meaning of the Anzac spirit is carried through generations.
Vietnam War veteran and past president of Deloraine RSL sub-branch Peter Ashton DMC delivered an Anzac Day speech at Deloraine cenotaph service in 2015, which has stood out in the memory of those in attendance.
He talked on "what's Anzac Day" after a question from his granddaughter sparked a reflection on the matter.
Wanting to look beyond a simple reply of the occassion being one to remember those people killed and maimed in wars, he approached it from the point-of-view of a veteran.
"Much has been written about the original Anzacs, detailing their courage, mateship, determination, resourcefulness and sense of humor under the most adverse of conditions," Mr Ashton said.
"These characteristics and more form the basis of the Anzac Spirit but do they only emerge during wartime or in times of crisis? What if that spirit could be harnessed and used for purposes other than war?"
He suggested a greater understanding of self and education could harness the Anzac spirit to lay the foundations of finding a way to resolve conflict in a non-violent way.
His speech conceded conflict was "here to stay", however urged for Australians to search and promote non-violent ways of dealing with conflict.
"So what's Anzac Day again, Pop?
"Anzac Day is a day of remembrance, a day of reflection. A day to pick up 'the flame' from those gone before, and charge, gloriously, with it into our future. A future we choose for ourselves, our families and communities. A future of our choosing, born from the honouring of our past."
Peter Ashton DCM
The importance of honouring Anzac Day has been imparted through the McDonald family.
85-year-old Robert McDonald had seen his mates leave Australian shores to fight, with some not returning. He also has family ties to World War II.
Despite never having served himself, Mr McDonald has made sure his children and grandchildren don't forget the sacrifice made by those who fought.
His daughter Lindal said her father made sure she, her siblings and the following generation understood the what the Anzac spirit was.
Talking to The Examiner in 2001, Mr McDonald said he was determined to pass on his feelings of gratification he felt towards the thousand of Australian soldiers who have lost their life for their country.
"I think that everyone should make the effort to keep the Anzac tradition alive," Mr McDonald said in 2001.
"It's important that everyone, young and old, remembers what happened in the past."
Mr McDonald's legacy is continuing through some of his family members marching in the Anzac Day parade for the first time this year.
Lindal McDonald
