Schools, veterans, both past and present, and more marched from Princes Square to the cenotaph at Royal Park in Launceston for the 108th Anzac Day commemoration service on Tuesday.
Much like the dawn service, it was a huge turnout as crowds of young and old quickly filled out the park and spilled out onto the streets.
The parade was led by the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band, who made their presence known down the streets of Launceston.
Launceston RSL president Graham Barnett said it was the first year he was unable to march in the parade.
"Instead I came down in a Model T Ford," Mr Barnett said.
"Because I wasn't concentrating on whether I had my left foot in front of my right foot, I could take the opportunity to scan the crowds."
He said seeing the number of young children with their parents waving in the streets brought him to tears.
"It means so much to me and my fellow veterans to see what we've done is being recognised and appreciated," Mr Barnett said.
Crew members from the HMAS Launceston, which will be decommissioned June 1, were also in attendance.
Lieutenant Commander CO of the HMAS Launceston, Stuart McPherson, said it was an honour to attend the service.
"It's our last time marching in Launceston and it's been fantastic," he said.
"It's great to strengthen the bond that we have with the city before we decommission later this year."
He said Anzac Day was an opportunity to connect with other diggers past and present.
"It's that opportunity to really commemorate and remember those who've gone before us and sacrificed everything so we can be here today," he said.
Vietnam War veteran Brian Harper attended the ceremony and said it was special to attend the service in the year of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
"We've been here every Anzac Day and the feelings you get are just incredible," he said.
"I have never seen a crowd like this."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it was an overwhelming turnout.
"I think today would be up there as one of the largest crowds we've seen and full credit to the RSL and our council staff for organising the ceremony," he said.
"We've had some really moving stories and recounts and it's lovely to have students bring to life those stories.
"I think what we've seen is that the tradition has grown because preserving that legacy and ensuring that we all learn from it is really important."
