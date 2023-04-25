Jockey Dean Holland was born in South Australia and based in Victoria but his ever-smiling face was also a familiar sight on Tasmanian racetracks.
Holland, who was tragically killed in a race fall at Donald on Monday, made numerous trips to the state and enjoyed a successful association with leading trainer Scott Brunton.
He won three major Tasmanian races for Brunton - the 2014 and 2015 Newmarket Handicaps on Hellova Street and the 2015 Devonport Cup on Lander Dollar.
They also teamed up successfully in Victoria where their wins included a Mornington Cup with Banca Mo, listed race at Flemington with Hellova Street and 3YO races at Caulfield with both Mandela Effect and Lady Pluck.
Records kept by racing.com show that 34-year-old Holland had 118 rides in Tasmania for 11 wins and 26 minor placegetters.
His winning strike-rate in the state was an impressive 31 per cent.
It's a sad statistic but Holland is the second winner of the Tasmanian Newmarket to die as the result of a race fall in the past 21 years.
Another Victorian jockey, Mark Goring, who won the race on Viscount Alexander in 2002, sustained fatal head injuries in a fall at Tatura only two months later.
Goring was only 23, and, like father-of-four Holland, left behind a young family.
Plans to run Tasmania's best horse The Inevitable in Brisbane over winter have been scrapped after the horse sustained a minor injury.
A spokesman for Brunton Racing described the problem as "a slight tendon strain."
"It's nothing major but enough to put an end to this prep.
"He's out for a spell but the prognosis is encouraging."
The seven-year-old has been plagued by injury problems throughout his career but made a successful return to racing this season.
He won six consecutive races in Tasmania before a game third in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley.
Those seven runs added $780,000 to his career earnings which now total more than $1.6 million.
Brunton had been aiming The Inevitable at the $3 million Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm on June 10.
He had been third favourite at $8.00 in the TAB fixed odds market behind Think About It and Vilana.
He's out for a spell but the prognosis is encouraging.- Brunton Racing on The Inevitable
Trainer Paul Hili is aiming for a mainland campaign with star greyhound Fast Minardi after his runaway win in the $28,700 Illingworth Classic final at Mowbray on Monday night.
Fast Minardi made it 11 wins from 20 starts when he scored by seven lengths from Supreme Leader with early leader Power Band 1-1/2 lengths away third.
He has earned $81,000 since his owner, former successful harness trainer-driver Ross Freeman, picked him out of a litter of nine as a five-week-old pup.
Hili said he couldn't be happier with the son of Fernando Bale.
"To get across from box seven against those dogs was an awesome effort," the trainer said.
"He's gone a little bit quicker (29.18) than he did in his heat - he's going super.
"We're going to try to step him up over 600m now and maybe take him to the mainland and have a crack over there."
Despite being the fastest heat winner, Fast Minardi was easy in the betting.
After opening well in the red, he drifted to start at $2.50 in the TAB fixed odds market.
Supreme Leader ($8.50 into $2.90) was heavily backed to beat him and Power Band ($19 into $11) also had good support at longer odds.
The last two feature thoroughbred races of the season for two and three-year-olds will highlight the meeting at Elwick on Sunday.
The Tasmanian Sires Produce and 3YO Autumn Classic are both worth $50,000.
There are 10 entries for the 1400m Sires Produce after the last two-year-old race, restricted to Tasbreds, attracted a disappointing field of four.
They include two previous winners - Bobble, who ran fourth in the Gold Sovereign before scoring in Hobart in mid-March and Geegees Down South who was placed behind Bobble before opening his account at Mowbray 19 days ago.
There are 14 entries for the Autumn Classic including Fake Magic who is going for four straight and several other multiple winners.
Muscle Up, who won the last three-year-old feature race, has gone to the paddock.
However the three horses that chased him home, Alvarinho, Geegees Gemstone and Enchanted Spy, are engaged again.
Brighton Cup winner Jimmy The Irishman will back up in the main race at Mowbray on Sunday night.
With the barrier draw for the Rating 75-105 Pace based on career earnings, the Rohan Hillier trained gelding will again start from the pole.
Although he's won nine races from only 20 starts, his earnings of $69,000 are much less than most of his rivals.
