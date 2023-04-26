Lars Winberg is being remembered for his ability to bring joy into the lives of those around him after he died earlier this month.
He became a leader in Launceston's outdoor recreation space after arriving to Tasmania to open adventure store franchise Paddy Pallin.
His wife Jenny Cusick-Winberg said her husband was known as someone who was always bringing positivity and the best out of people.
"He created harmony and loved people getting on with each other," Ms Cusick-Winberg said.
"He really enjoyed people and making them laugh.
"I've had so many phone calls from young people, sharing how he taught them so much about life."
Mr Winberg had a thirst for adventure, which translated into a career change in 1984 to follow his dreams.
His desire to open a sport store led him to approaching Paddy Pallin and being given the option of opening a franchise in Launceston or Brisbane.
Originally from Sweden, he was drawn to the cooler Tasmanian climate and made the move from Sydney with his wife.
"He'll be remembered for his big contribution to the outdoors," Ms Cusick-Winberg said.
She said his love of innovation and need for a challenge was a major motivation.
"What he loved about the store is how outdoor technology since the 80s has evolved, which has been amazing," she said.
"With new things, he would get it in and learn how to use it, then he would train the staff and pass on that knowledge."
The couple also established the Tasmanian Expeditions equipment hire company and Lightweight Traveller alongside Paddy Pallin.
In 1992, Mr Winberg was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy, which slowly robbed him of his mobility.
He died aged 87.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
