Top 10 courier companies in Australia

It requires little effort to organise the shipment of goods around Australia or the globe, in a timely and economical fashion. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



It's hard to believe, even if you're old enough to remember, that there was a time when Australia had only one or two courier services to choose from. In those days, your options were limited in terms of delivery speed, shipping rates, and package size.



Times have certainly changed. Today, it requires little effort on your part to organise the shipment of goods around Australia (and indeed, around the globe) in a timely and economical fashion-regardless of the size and weight of your packages.

This is in large part due to the spirit of healthy competition engendered by the growing number of courier services available throughout Australia, from courier Launceston to courier Tasmania.



In turn, a number of comparison tools have emerged to make the process of finding and selecting the ideal courier quick and painless. Arranging for fast and affordable delivery is now literally a matter of a few keystrokes and a few mouse-clicks. To top it off, you're not even obliged to bring your parcel or package to them-rather, they come to you to collect it.

Here is a brief summary of each of the top 10 courier companies operating in Australia, listed in alphabetical order.

Allied Express

Allied Express maintains a fleet of more than 1,000 delivery vehicles and offices in every mainland capital. Its flexible freight transport and logistics services are widely used by clients of all shapes and sizes.

Allied offers, among other services:

express door-to-door delivery

high volume/oversized shipments

freight distribution, locally and nationally

Aramex Australia

Aramex Australia (previously Fastway Couriers) has operated in Australia since 1993. Today it has a vast network of 29 regional franchises and more than 900 franchise partners. Numerous companies around the world entrust their shipments to Aramex.

Sending a package with Aramex is straightforward: simply print out a shipping label and drop your package at a Parcel Connect location, and a driver will come to pick it up.

You can send packages weighing 25kg or less using one label. Packages weighing more than 25kg require two labels.

Australia Post

Founded all the way back in 1809, Australia Post (Auspost) employs around 80,000 people and handles an enormous volume of shipments. It processes billions of items each year, with many of them destined for other parts of the world.

Auspost has a "If It Packs, It Posts" program, which provides flat rate domestic shipping for packages weighing 5kg or less. Here's a pricing breakdown:

Small packages up to 500g: $8.95 for Parcel Post; $11.95 for Express Post

Medium packages from 500g to 1kg: $12.20 (Parcel Post); $15.70 (Express Post)

Large packages from 1kg to 3kg: $15.35 (Parcel Post); $19.35 (Express Post)

Extra Large packages from 3kg to 5kg: $18.50 (Parcel Post); $25.50 (Express Post)

CouriersPlease

CouriersPlease has been serving the metropolitan areas of Australia since 1983. Today, its courier solutions are available in every state and territory. Its international delivery services cover over 220 countries.

CouriersPlease provides on-demand 90 minute delivery service in major metropolitan areas including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Hobart and Canberra.

Door to door tracking, as well as free insurance up to $1,000, are included on all CourierPlease shipments.

DHL

DHL is the largest logistics company in the world, with more than 380,000 employees worldwide. Its operations span over 220 countries and handle more than 1.5 billion packages per year. It is the go-to courier for individuals and businesses around the world.

DHL has several time sensitive options, guaranteeing delivery as early as 9 am on the next business day. For very urgent shipments, Australian customers can choose DHL Sameday Sprintline to move their package to the front of the queue and guarantee delivery by the end of the day.

Direct Couriers

Direct Couriers has been around since 1983 and currently employs over 1,000 workers. Its versatile fleet of delivery vehicles, which includes motorbikes, cars, vans, trucks and prime movers, are equipped with live GPS tracking technology.

Direct Couriers' same-day solutions cover Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Same Day Regular guarantees delivery within 3-4 hours, while Same Day Express guarantees delivery within 1-2 hours.

FedEx

FedEx is among the biggest express delivery companies in the world, with around 250,000 employees and a revenue of more than $90 billion. It commenced operations in Australia in 1989.

The FedEx International Economy service has been available in Australia since 2008. A new FedEx facility was opened at Perth Airport in 2016.

FedEx partners with TNT Express to offer domestic courier services within Australia.

Hunter Express

Hunter Express has a comprehensive domestic network which enables it to deliver to nearly any location in Australia. It has a diverse fleet of delivery cars, vans, and trucks that can accommodate shipments of all sizes and weights.

In major Australian cities, Hunter Express guarantees delivery within 3 hours via its Standard service and 2 hours via its VIP service. All you have to do is book your preferred service and a driver will arrive to get your package within 45 minutes.

Hunter Express offers express air delivery for high priority interstate shipments. Depending on the service and the pickup and delivery locations, delivery takes 1-3 working days.

TNT Express

TNT Express is headquartered in Europe and delivers to more than 200 countries and territories. In Australia, it operates over 40 service stations.

With the TNT Road Express delivery service, you get to select the day on which your package is delivered.

TNT's Overnight Express service guarantees delivery by 5pm on the following business day. Alternatively, TNT can guarantee delivery by noon, 10 am, or 9 am, depending on your needs.

Same-day delivery is available in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth via TNT's Time Critical Courier service.

UPS

UPS has a workforce of over 500,000 people and a global network that includes more than 220 countries and territories. UPS delivers domestically and internationally via road, rail, air and sea. Billions of packages are processed by the company each year.

UPS has a number of same-day delivery options, as well as several economy options for budget-conscious customers.