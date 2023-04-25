The North versus South junior pennant was played at Pittwater and Longford courses.
The Northerners, under the management of Peter Roberts, faced a more than ready Southern side managed by Liz Anderson, who won 10-0 although half the games went to the 18th hole or further.
The return match at Longford had a more primed Northern side and a much-improved scoreline of six games to four in the Northern favour.
Both matches were played in good spirits and everyone is looking forward to the October school holidays when the return legs are scheduled to take place.
Winners at Longford were Kirri Piper, Colby Long, Mason Duffey, James Robinson, Mani Jessup and Jonty Lunson. Their teammates were Lorissa Dobson, Cooper Bassett, Xavier Nicholls and Isaac Roberts. Thanks to Longford for their outstanding hospitality.
