Evandale Panthers' captain-coach Jonty Manktelow has been rewarded for his massive TCL premier league season by winning the Jason Savage Medal.
Scoring 971 runs and taking 20 wickets throughout the season, the batting all-rounder polled 36 votes - 21 ahead of Longford's Fazal Nawab, who had an injury-impacted year.
Manktelow, who led the Panthers to their first premier league grand final, also took out the points-based cricketer of the year award before Longford dominated the majority of the others.
Josh Adams had the best batting average with 382 runs at 95.5, while Patrick Morehouse won the bowling average and aggregate with 29 wickets at 8.34.
Hadspen's Johnathan Marsden finished with the most fielding dismissals with 15 catches, four run-outs and one stumping.
Mother-daughter duo Kristy and Charlotte Clayton stamped their authority on the Female Boom division one awards - taking home four of the six gongs.
Kristy won the cricketer of the year for her 160 runs, eight wickets, 18 catches and three run-outs as well as the most fielding dismissals, while Charlotte proved to be an up-and-coming bowling talent.
She took 15 wickets at 7.6 to win both the bowling aggregate and average awards.
Other cricketer of the year awards went to Jason Savage (A-grade), Mark Murfett (A-reserve), Ben Tucker (B-grade), Jarrod Wells (C-grade) and Jade Devlin (Female Boom division two).
Trevallyn's Max Clarke and Hadspen's John Bailey were inducted into the hall of fame - which was established last year - joining the 10 inaugural inductees.
Premier League: Josh Adams (vc), Fazal Nawab, Jonty Manktelow (c), Mark Cooper, Adam House, Jacob Williams (wk), Patrick Morehouse, Babar Khan, Clayde White, Jacob Walker, Rila Rizvy, Sam McLean (12th)
Female Boom division one: Narine Maurangi (vc), Phoebe Barnett, Cassie Walker (c), Louise Davie, Michelle Allen (wk), Monique Booth, Kristy Clayton, Amy Periera, Emma Humphries, Charlotte Clayton, Mary Broadhurst, Tracey Miller (12th)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
