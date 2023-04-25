The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Evandale Panthers' Jonty Manktelow wins TCL's Jason Savage Medal

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evandale Panthers' Jonty Manktelow was the standout performer of the TCL season. Picture by Paul Scambler
Evandale Panthers' Jonty Manktelow was the standout performer of the TCL season. Picture by Paul Scambler

Evandale Panthers' captain-coach Jonty Manktelow has been rewarded for his massive TCL premier league season by winning the Jason Savage Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.