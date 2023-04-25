Safety first approach temporarily closes tracks

Planned fuel reduction burns will cut off public access to the Trevallyn Nature Recreation Area and a number of nearby trails.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services and the City of Launceston council have scheduled the burn at Trevallyn for Wednesday, April 26, weather permitting.
PWS said it was part of a statewide fuel reduction program.
"... which is aimed at reducing the bushfire risk to help protect lives and communities," PWS said.
"The total area of this burn will be approximately 50 hectares, and is likely to take one to two days to complete."
The authorities have asked the public to remain well out of the burn site while the burn takes place.
The tracks will remain closed for the days following the burn while safety checks are made.
The following tracks will be closed until the safety checks have been conducted:
PWS has requested for the public to comply with directions from staff or any signs if in the area.
The fire intensity is expected to be low, however flames, smoke and ash will be generated.
"People with medical conditions are advised to have a personal plan for avoiding smoke from the burn," PWS said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
