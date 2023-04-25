The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Gallery: Snaps from Bracknell, Longford NTFA premier match

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The thrilling round three encounter between Bracknell and Longford on Saturday was the NTFA premier game of the year so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.