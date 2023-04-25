The thrilling round three encounter between Bracknell and Longford on Saturday was the NTFA premier game of the year so far.
The Redlegs, who were three goals down at three-quarter time, stormed home to win by one-point at Bracknell Recreation Reserve.
With 30 seconds to go, their ruck Josh Woolley launched himself into the air, punched for the line and the ball bounced through.
The Redlegs' fans helped belt out a song to remember in the rooms after the 10.7 (67) to 9.12 (66) victory.
Woolley, Miller Hodge and Nick Mitchell were named Bracknell's best while Jake Murfett, Dylan Headland and Connor Pearton were acknowledged as the Tigers' better players.
The Examiner's Phillip Biggs captured these snaps.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.