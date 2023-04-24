Interest is growing in the inaugural Tasmanian Hikes Champion of the Fabulous Fingal Valley tournament to be contested over two weekends at St Marys (May 6) and Malahide (May 13).
The event will incorporate a stroke competition, a Stableford challenge between the St Marys and Malahide clubs for the Eastern Valley Challenge Trophy and a prize pool worth more than $9000.
A number of former Valley golfers will return to the area to compete.
Malahide club secretary Rod Hunt reports that the event has received strong entries and excellent sponsorship support from local businesses and from Tasmanian politicians, who have made generous donations for prizes.
The event is open to all. Entry forms can be sourced from rodhunt@netspace.net.au. Play will start with a shotgun start at 10am on both days.
This event is designed to recreate the famous rivalry between the St Marys and Malahide clubs and encourage local interest in playing.
"We intend to make this competition an annual event," Hunt said. "The Fingal Valley is a fabulous place to live. We are sure we will see some fabulous golf over the two days of competition."
Veterans had their final event of the year at Launceston and a large field of 127 had an enjoyable day weather wise to enjoy the "goodwill tournament".
With a sprinkling of Southern visitors to add to the event, locals filled the two best scores with Peter Godfrey scoring 41 points in front of Neil Heathcote on 40 and Riverside's Ian Painting and local secretary David Sadler both scoring 38.
Prizes were shared in three divisions and also nearest the pins. Thanks go to Launceston Golf Club for the free use of the course, staff for the excellent presentation of the course and the barbecue boys for feeding the masses.
Deloraine veterans and the wider community mourn Mac.
A gentleman, a very good administrator, his strong handshake will be missed.
Rest in peace Mac and condolences to the family.
Women's pennant has a close tussle in division one with Riverside slight leaders over Launceston.
Launceston do, however, have a match in hand and it is too close to call.
Divisions two and three look like Launceston will be representing the North in the state finals.
Men's pennant saw Riverside win division four, scraping in by a single game, Scottsdale win division five comfortably and Prospect Vale win division six.
Riverside and Scottsdale, who are reigning title winners, will play off for the right to play Prospect Vale in the Northern handicap final on May 21.
In scratch pennant, divisions two and three are headed for Launceston Golf Club and also state finals.
Division one did produce a beautiful Autumnal day for a golfing contest. With most of the state's best players playing, Prospect Vale maintained their unbeaten streak this season and an emphatic victory over Launceston ensued.
With victories to Robbie Berne, Bryce Gorham, Harrison Banks, Ronan Filgate and Jack Tregaskisjago, a 5/2 result was locked away. James Fiddian and Ryan Thomas rounded out the victory team.
Prospect Vale can mount a strong case for success in the state final at Mowbray on May 27 and 28 with likely inclusions Isaac Roberts and Josh Milich.
Mack Blazely has been appointed course superintendent at Launceston Golf Club. We wish Mack all the best in this leading role.
We also wish Northern representatives good golfing in the Thyne trophy and North versus South this coming weekend. Additionally, the Tasmanian team the following week in the Australian Interstate series in Sydney.
